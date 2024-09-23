Arunachal: Akashwani Tawang celebrated its 50th year

TAWANG- Akashwani Tawang marked its 50th year of service with a grand celebration held at Zomkhang Hall. The event saw MLA Tawang, Namgey Tsering, and Zila Chairperson, Leki Gombu, attending as the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour, respectively.

Other notable attendees included SP Tawang DW Thongon, CO Balban Kamlo, MMT Secretary General Rinchin Norbu, MMT President (Tawang Unit) Pema Chowang, as well as public leaders, monks, and dedicated listeners of Akashwani Tawang.

In his message, Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Akashwani Tawang on its golden jubilee, praising its 50 years of dedicated service.

Also Read- China building heliport near Arunachal Pradesh, barely 20 km from LAC

He commended the station’s employees and broadcasters for effectively sharing important information with the public, particularly through interactive programs like “Hello Akashwani” and talk shows such as “Kunsel.”

MLA Namgey Tsering also extended his congratulations to the staff of Akashwani Tawang and the DDG (E) from the Regional Headquarters of Akashwani, Guwahati.

Also Read- Cabinet decides to amend APSSB Rules 2018

He acknowledged the station’s role in preserving the folk songs and oral traditions of the Monpa community, and its contribution to public awareness. To honor the regular listeners, he presented them with radio sets.

Other public leaders, including the Zila Parishad Chairperson (ZPC), and senior citizens also expressed their appreciation for Akashwani Tawang’s enduring service to the community.