North East

Manipur: Five suspected Kuki militants arrested with arms and ammunitions

Three suspected Kuki militants were arrested during a joint operation carried out by the CRPF, Assam Rifles, and state forces on Tuesday.

Last Updated: July 9, 2024
1 minute read
Manipur: Five suspected Kuki militants arrested with arms and ammunitions

IMPHAL-  Five suspected kuki militants arrested in two separate operations carried out by security forces. Huge quantity of arms and ammunitions also recovered.

Three suspected Kuki militants were arrested during a joint operation carried out by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) units 32, 69, 86, 109, 143, GC-QAT, Assam Rifles (AR), and state forces on Tuesday.

According to police reports, the security team seized three AK-series weapons, bulletproof jackets, live ammunition, mobile phones, and other incriminating documents during the raid.

The operation took place in the Hengjol village area under New Keithelmanbi Police Station in Kangpokpi district. Three AK-series weapons were also seized.

As security forces entered the village for a combing operation, the suspects reportedly fired at them. In the aftermath, a group of local women gathered and started protest. Security forces reportedly resorted to using tear gas to disperse the crowd, resulting in injuries to at least three women.

Arunachal: 2 Govt employees with Suspected Heroin arrested by Itanagar Capital Police

Further details on the incident and the condition of the injured are awaited

In an another operation,  two suspected Kuki militants were arrested yesterday in Jiribam. They were allegedly involved in an attack on state security forces ahead of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit. The arrests in Jiribam also led to the seizure of several weapons.

