ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Johny Mangkhiya loss at the BRICS Games 2024 to host country Russia, shared an emotion post

Says, “Without a coach, I don’t think I would be able to win on the international platform".

Last Updated: June 16, 2024
1 minute read
Johny Mangkhiya loss at the BRICS Games 2024 to host country Russia, shared an emotion post

ITANAGAR- The shining star of the sports world of Arunachal Pradesh Johny Mangkhiya, has shared an emotional message following her recent loss at the BRICS Games 2024 to host country Russia.

“I tried my level best, but I could not bring glory to my country, India. I lost to the host team, Russia,” she said in a social media post, apologizing for the loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

“Without a coach, I don’t think I would be able to win on the international platform. They have personal coaches and trainers. They have everything, and I have nothing to compare with them. I don’t have any coaches, neither a trainer nor an academy. I have been doing self-training for three-four years,” she said.

“I don’t think that from this training I will be enough to bring glory to my country. All I need is a good coach and a good trainer. If I had one, I would definitely make my country proud,” she said in her post.

Mangkhiya is the first sportsperson from Arunachal to be selected to represent the country at the Asian Games twice and has brought glory to the state and country on various national and international platforms.

Tags
Last Updated: June 16, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Watch the political journey of Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu

Watch the political journey of Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu

ITANAGAR-  Pema Khandu, MLA along with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chowna Mein, MLA and Tapir Gao, MP (Lok Sabha), Arunachal Pradesh State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Arunachal : Governor invites Pema Khandu to form Government

Arunachal: Indian Army Established Dr Kalam Computer Lab at a Govt UP school in Jang

Arunachal: Indian Army Established Dr Kalam Computer Lab at a Govt UP school in Jang

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Tarun Chugh BJP's observers for election of next Arunachal CM

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Tarun Chugh BJP’s observers for election of next Arunachal CM

Arunachal: Army Conducts Medical Camp At Mago, India’s ‘First’ Village Along China Border

Arunachal: Army Conducts Medical Camp At Mago, India’s ‘First’ Village Along China Border

Arunachal: SDE organised training for ITI instructors

Arunachal: SDE organised training for ITI instructors

Arunachal: RCML Organized Book Distribution cum Outreach Programme in Roing

Arunachal: RCML Organized Book Distribution cum Outreach Programme in Roing

Arunachal: YMCR urges West Kameng DC to address dumping along National Highway

Arunachal: YMCR urges West Kameng DC to address dumping along National Highway

Robin Hibu, first IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh Promoted to DGP Rank

Robin Hibu, first IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh Promoted to DGP Rank

Arunachal: CoSAAP mourns demise of Taje Singdhu

Arunachal: CoSAAP mourns demise of Taje Singdhu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button