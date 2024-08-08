Education Minister, Pasang Dorjee Sona emphasized the transformative power of education

ITANAGAR- Minister of Education, Pasang Dorjee Sona emphasized the transformative power of education, stating, “Education is the only source through which you can convert a mirror into a window”. He was addressing the ‘Chintan Shivir cum Education Conclave 2024 held at D.K. State Convention Center, here on Thursday.

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh successfully inaugurated the Chintan Shivir cum Education Conclave 2024 today, marking the beginning of a three-day event dedicated to advancing the educational landscape in the state.

Held at the D.K. State Convention Center, the inaugural day brought together policymakers, educators, and key stakeholders in an engaging dialogue aimed at transforming education in Arunachal Pradesh.

In his speech, Sona said , “Education is the only source through which you can convert a mirror into a window”. It gives us the opportunity to come out of the cocoon and spread our wings. The question we must ask ourselves is: are we going to change the present educational scenario in Arunachal Pradesh for the larger interest of our children? Education is a medium through which we can contribute to the betterment of society. We need to have a real brainstorming session, give valuable inputs, and churn out beneficial solutions for our education system that will ultimately benefit the country as a whole.”

He further added, “That’s why we thought it was crucial to involve everyone- all stakeholders. We are very glad that NGOs, CEOs, student organizations, and educators are all part of this initiative. Additionally, we have a session with our own elected representatives, which will be chaired by our Chief Minister on the third day and co-chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister.”

The inaugural day featured two significant panel discussions, which delved into the educational status of various districts across Arunachal Pradesh.

First Panel Discussion: Educational Status of Eastern Arunachal Districts:

The first panel discussion, which took place in the morning session, focused on the educational status of districts in eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

District Education Officers (DDSEs) from Longding, Tirap, Changlang, Namsai, Anjaw, Lohit, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Lower Siang, and East Siang presented detailed reports on the current educational scenario in their respective districts.

Each DDSE was allotted five minutes to present their district’s status, highlighting both achievements and challenges. The discussion was chaired by Pasang Dorjee Sona, Minister of Education, and moderated by the Ld. Commissioner of Education. The insights shared during this session provided a comprehensive understanding of the diverse educational landscapes across these districts, offering a foundation for targeted interventions and improvements.

Second Panel Discussion: Educational Status of Western Arunachal Districts

The afternoon session featured a second panel discussion that concentrated on the educational status of districts in western Arunachal Pradesh.

This session included presentations by DDSEs from West Kameng, East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Papum Pare, Capital Complex, Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Kra Dadi, Lepa Rada, West Siang, Shi Yomi, Upper Siang, and Tawang districts.

Similar to the morning session, each district’s DDSE was given five minutes to present their findings, which encompassed both the successes and ongoing challenges within their regions.

These two panel discussions were instrumental in providing a clear and detailed picture of the educational status across Arunachal Pradesh.

The information shared will play a crucial role in the development of actionable strategies aimed at improving the quality of education throughout the state.