Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak files police complaint against TV Journalist Rajat Sharma

India TV denied and a clarification was issued on behalf of Rajat Sharma by India TV's legal head.

Last Updated: June 11, 2024
1 minute read
Cong spokesperson Ragini Nayak files police complaint against TV Journalist Rajat Sharma

NEW DELHI-  Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak on Tuesday said that she had filed a police complaint against senior TV journalist Rajat Sharma for allegedly abusing her verbally on live TV debate. However, India TV denied and a clarification was issued on behalf of Rajat Sharma by India TV’s legal head.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Nayak alleged that Rajat Sharma had abused her during a live TV debate on June 4, the day of the counting of votes.

She further said that she had also filed a criminal case against Sharma. The Congress leader said that two cases have been registered against Rajat Sharma.

On June 10, Ragini tweeted on X that this video was brought to her attention on Twitter itself. She accused Rajat of ‘abusing’ her in the video.

However, India TV has issued a clarification on behalf of Rajat Sharma through a tweet by India TV’s legal head Ritika Talwar. In the clarification, she has completely rejected these allegations.

Meanwhile, the incident has ignited a storm of reactions on social media, with many condemning Sharma’s behavior. The hashtag #ShameOnYouRajatSharma began trending, with users expressing their disappointment and calling for accountability.

However, some defended Sharma, suggesting that he might have said, “Kya Behas Karu?” which translates to “What is here to argue about?” rather than the offensive phrase. Despite this defense, the controversy remains heated.

