Bihar Temple Stampede: seven people, including three women, lost their lives

A huge crowd had gathered to offer prayers at the temple on the last Monday of ‘Sawan’.

Last Updated: August 12, 2024
Bihar Temple Stampede: seven people, including three women, lost their lives

Bihar Temple Stampede: seven people, including three women, lost their lives, and 35 others were injured in a stampede on Monday morning at the Siddheshwarnath Temple in Jehanabad, Bihar. A huge crowd had gathered to offer prayers at the temple on the last Monday of ‘Sawan’.

“It is a sad incident…All the arrangements were tight, we are taking stock of the situation and then will further inform you about this…” Vikas Kumar, SDO Jehanabad said.

“A total of seven people have died…We are meeting and inquiring the family members (of the people dead and injured)…We are trying to identify the people (who have died), after this we will send the bodies for post-mortem…” Kumar said.

On July 2, over a hundred people died in a stampede during a ‘satsang’ of Bhole Baba aka Narayan Sakar Hari in the Sikandararu area of Hathras.

