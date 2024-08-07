Arunachal: Seinthuk Women SHG organises National Handloom Day 2024 at Shergaon

SHERGAON- The Seinthuk Women Self Help Group organized the National Handloom Day, which was held in the Garung Thuk Community Library Shergaon, informed Mrs Passang Dema Thungon, President, Seinthuk Women SHG, Shergaon, West Kameng.

The Chief Guest of the function was Mrs Chador Rema, a 71 years old weaver from Domkho Village who is still a very active and expert weaver.

She said that she started weaving since the age of 12 years. She also said that it was wonderful when she weaved with her friends then. She said many of them are no more in this world and she remembered them on this beautiful occasion. In her speech she said, the loom is the gift of God to the women and learning how to weave has to continue.

The Guest of Honour, Mrs Dorjee Lamu Dingla ( 72 Years) of Musakseng Village, who still is active weaver and has more than sixty years of weaving experience. She said she is truly honoured that SHG has honoured her on this Handloom Day, which is very special day for her.

The program also felicitated Mrs. Kezang Chomu Lama, Member of SHG for her dedicated towards traditional weaving. She had been instrumental in teaching so many new weavers in the village.

The program also saw distribution of Certificate of appreciation to five new weavers of the Shergaon village. The leaners have appreciated the SHG members for teaching them the traditional loin loom weaving skills.

The program was organized in the Garung Thuk Community Library Shergaon. The weaved items of the Chief Guest and Guest of honour was also on display. The SHG also had exhibition of their products.

The power point presentation was also presented about the activities of the SHG. The traditional carpets of Sherdukpen tribes were used for guest as a mark of tribute to Sherdukpen women weavers. Some of the carpets were of 40 years old. The program also saw exchange of weaving practices among weavers of neighbouring Village of Jigaon, Morshing, Domkho and Sanglem.

The program was attended by Deputy Director Industries Mrs Pemchom Lama, MO, AE Shergaon, GB, members of Shergaon Village council, CBO All Sherdukpen Blu, Garung Thuk(NGO), PRI members.