Arunachal Pradesh tables Bill to curb the irregularities and use of unfair means in public examinations

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh government tabled The Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination (Measures to Prevent Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2024 in the state assembly on Friday, on the first day of the Budget session. The aim of this bill is to curb the irregularities and use of unfair means in public examinations.

Taking to media persons in the state assembly premises, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that it is a very good initiative of the state government to curb the ill practice of paper-leaks in public examinations. He said that once the bill is passed no one will dare to do such malpractices. Mr. Khandu said that this Bill is more stringent than the national law.

In a social media post on X , the chief minister said “ Those who play with the lives of our hardworking youth, undermining their dreams and aspirations, will be held accountable!”

Today, I tabled The Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination (Measures to Prevent Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2024, during the second session of the 8th Legislative Assembly, on the first day of our budget session. This bill aims to put an end to the injustice of unfair recruitment practices and ensure a level playing field for all. We will not tolerate any act that jeopardizes the future of our young people. Further he added.

The proposed law has strict provisions of punishment of imprisonment and penalties, debarring of candidates from appearing recruitment examinations as well as attachment and confiscation of property. A provision dealing with designation of Special Court for speedy trial of such offences has also been provided in the bill.

Meanwhile, This move was necessitated to bring proper and systematic human resource management in the APSSB for free and fair recruitment process.