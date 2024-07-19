Arunachal: Accurate and up-to date information is vital for decision making on Border Issues, says MLA Nabam Vivek

YUPIA- Accurate and up-to date information is vital for decision making, said Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek. He was addressing a Border meeting of Regional Border Dispute Committee for Papum Pare on Friday.

Addressing the administrative officers present in the meeting Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek, while highlighting the significance of understanding on-the-ground conditions to address border related challenges said that “Accurate and up-to date information is vital for informed decision – making. By assessing the ground realities, we can develop targeted solutions that address ‘area specific ‘causes of border issues”.

He further asked all the Administrative officers for completing a reviewed field assessments of the border areas by the end of August, 2024 and also proposed for meetings with the Chairman and the Assam counterpart in September,2024.

The meeting of the newly inducted members of the Regional Border Dispute Committee for Papum Pare was held to evaluate the ground work done by the previous border committee and assess the current conditions and to formulate strategies to solve the border issues between Assam and Arunachal amicably here in the ZPC Conference Hall, Yupia on Friday.

The newly inducted members include Land Management Minister Balo Raja as Chairman and 14 Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek, Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia , Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen and SP Taru Gusar as members.

Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia briefed about the MoU signed by both the Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh during Namsai Declaration.

To ‘workout an amicable solution’ MP Rebia also called for prior stakeholder consultations which includes inputs from local authorities, community leaders and the affected people before taking any decision on the boundary issue and further suggested for thoroughly studying the Tarun Chaterjee Commission Report.

He also suggested for better coordination among the elected representatives, Administration, Police & Forest on the boundary issues.

DC PapumPare Jiken Bomjen called for maintaining status quo at the border areas and avoiding provocative actions at all cost.

He briefed about the present status of the border issues with Lakhimpur and Sonitpur Districts of Assam with Papum Pare and also highlighted the action takens on the boundary issues of the previous meetings.

DC Bomjen further implored all to abide by the MoU signed during the Namsai declaration which was signed by the Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. He also advised the Police and Forest officials to keep strict vigil in the border areas till an agreement is reached between both the states.

Nabam Akin Hina, President, Border People’s Forum while speaking on occasion suggested for conducting local level meeting in consultation with the stake holders of the area and conducting joint patrolling in the boundary areas by Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to check illegal activities in the area. He also pointed out the shortage of Police Personnel at Kimin Police Station.

Rome Mele, Deputy Director (Inter-State Border Affairs) presented a PPT on the position of the boundary villages of Papum Pare District and the demands of the affected people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

All the admin officers also presented the status of boundary dispute cases under their jurisdictions.

Among others the meeting was attended by SP Taru Gusar, DFO T.T. Toppu, ADC Balijan Takar Rava, ADC Kimin Tage Tatung , SDO Domukh Kipa Raja, Circle Officers and RFOs of Kakoi, Taraso, Balijan and Kimin and Teli Hormin, General Secretary, Border People’s Forum.