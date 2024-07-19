Arunachal: Pema Khandu lauds police for ensuring essential supplies to landslide-affected villages

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the Kurung Kumey district police for ensuring that essential supplies reach landslide-affected villages.

“Kudos to the Kurung Kumey district police for their exceptional humanitarian service! During the recent landslides and road cuts, they ensured essential supplies reached affected villages like Chaching, Sarli, Palo, Raktepu, and more,” Khandu said in a post on ‘X’.

“Led by SP Kurung Kumey and DySP HQ, the police bravely navigated treacherous terrain, covering 6 km on foot to deliver rations. Keep up the good work!” the Chief Minister added.

Earlier last week, the Chief Minister convened a high-level meeting, in response to the severe road connectivity disruptions caused by recent floods and landslides.

He allocated special funds for the immediate restoration of the critical road link from Parsi-Parlo to Koloriang, including the bridge over the Kumey River.

“The restoration plan must be prepared and implemented without delay,” directed the Chief Minister. “Immediate restoration work should begin in the Kurung Kumey region and other flood-affected districts cut off due to the incessant rains.” The chief minister directed officials.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister instructed the relevant departments to ensure the timely provision of essential medicines and food supplies to the affected areas.