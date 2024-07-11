Arunachal: CM allocates special funds for restoration of road link from Parsi-Parlo to Koloriang, bridge over the Kumey River

ITANAGAR – Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu allocated special funds for the immediate restoration of the critical road link from Parsi-Parlo to Koloriang, including the bridge over the Kumey River.

In response to the severe road connectivity disruptions caused by recent floods and landslides, Chief Minister Pema Khandu convened a high-level meeting, attended by Chief Secretary Dharmendra and other senior officials, to assess the overall damage and strategize immediate restoration efforts across Arunachal Pradesh.

Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of swiftly restoring road connectivity, particularly in the flood-affected districts. “Early restoration of roads snapped due to floods and landslides is crucial to ensuring access to essential services and aid,” said the Chief Minister.

He allocated special funds for the immediate restoration of the critical road link from Parsi-Parlo to Koloriang, including the bridge over the Kumey River.

“The restoration plan must be prepared and implemented without delay,” directed the Chief Minister. “Immediate restoration work should begin in the Kurung Kumey region and other flood-affected districts cut off due to the incessant rains.”

Furthermore, Chief Minister instructed the relevant departments to ensure the timely provision of essential medicines and food supplies to the affected areas.

In addition, the Chief Minister was briefed about the efforts by the Kurung Kumey district administration for having successfully reopened the Damin road for vehicular movement. This road had been cut off for several days due to incessant rains and floods.