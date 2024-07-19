Arunachal: HIM International School emerges state champion in Fit India Quiz competition

ITANAGAR- HIM International School situated at Jollang, has emerged the state champion in the Fit India Quiz, 2023. The school will move to the national final round of the competition, scheduled to be held in New Delhi. Informed school authority.

The winning team of Haril Rahi and Jigmey Gombu from HIM International School will be awarded a total prize money of Rs 25,000, and the school will receive Rs 2,50,000 as award.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Twenty-three schools from Arunachal had taken part in the competition. Out of them, four schools had made it to the state final rounds.

These schools are – HIM International School, Kendriya Vidyalaya Pasighat, Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Itanagar, and Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Itanagar.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Pasighat will get a prize money of Rs 1,00,000, and the team (of two students) will win a total of Rs 10,000.

Similarly, Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Itanagar will receive a cash award of Rs 50,000, and the participating students will receive a total prize money of Rs 5,000.

“All the schools participating in the state/UT rounds will win a prize money of Rs 15,000, with the students getting a total cash award of Rs 2,000,”stated a release issued by the Chimpu-based Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence on Thursday.

The teams were identified for the state-level stage after a preliminary examination conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Fit India Quiz is India’s biggest quiz on sports and fitness, with a total prize money of Rs 3.25 crores being offered to schools and students, the release said.