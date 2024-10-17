Arunachal: District Level Orientation Workshop on Universalisation of PRI-CBO Convergence

YACHULI- On October 17th, Yachuli hosted a District-Level Orientation Workshop focused on the universalization of PRI-CBO (Panchayati Raj Institution – Community-Based Organization) convergence, organized by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM).

The event aimed to enhance collaboration between PRIs and CBOs, fostering better governance, increased community involvement, and improved service delivery at the grassroots level. It also sought to implement a comprehensive district strategy to standardize PRI-CBO convergence.

The workshop was chaired by Yachuli Circle Officer Mrs. Taba Milka and saw the active participation of various stakeholders, including elected Panchayat leaders, administrative officers, department heads, ArSRLM representatives, Kudumbashree-NRO mentors, as well as Self-Help Group (SHG) leaders and members from CBOs.

In her keynote address, the Circle Officer madam emphasized the critical contribution of SHGs in empowering local communities, particularly women, and highlighted the positive outcomes resulting from collaboration with Kudumbashree-NRO in advancing local-level convergence and emphasized on the need for line departments to intimate about flagship schemes and necessary data to ArSRLM and its CBOs.

In key note speech by Mr. Mohd. Safder, State Project Coordinator of National Resource Oganisation Kudambashree (Kerala). He addressed his speech by a brief introduction of ArSRLM and its structure, the nature of work and different thematic areas covered in ArSRLM.

A PPT presentation on major activities conducted through PRI-CBO convergence in pilot blocks and future plans through universalisation of the project. He also gave a brief introduction of National Resource Organisation Kudumbashree (Kerala) and its partnership and explained the need for PRI-CBO convergence, cadres and LRGs developed by ArSRLM to carry out the project.

The objective of the project is to develop democratic ability of the CBOs and to create a pool of resource person for successful implementation of the project. He also explained the roll out strategy for universalistion of the project.

Mr. Maga Aminta, District Thematic Coordinator-SISD cum nodal person of PRI-CBO convergence project emphasized on the need for unity among ArSRLM, line departments, PRIs and CBOs of Yachuli blocks for successful implementation of the project as Yachuli is one of the selected immersion site for the project.

A PPT presentation on ArSRLM implementation architecture of the project, implementation plan of ArSRLM, briefing on policy level interventions focusing on formations of GPPFT (gram Panchayat planning facilitation team), VOCCC (Village Organization Coordination committee, GPCC (Gram Panchayat Coordination Committee).

Inclusion of CBO members in MOPR advisory on participatory planning focusing on coordination with Anganwadi level committee, school management committee, Village Health Sanitation Nutrition Committee (VHSNC).

District Level Line Department sheet of convergence of Yachuli block was carried out by various line departments. The participants were divided into sub-groups for the activity. Presentation by representatives of line departments on various schemes, benefits and strategies for successful and convergence of PRI-CBO (Panchayati Raj Institution – Community-Based Organization) convergence project. The lines departments present were, DoPR, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Department of Agriculture, Department of Horticulture, Department of Fisheries, PHED, KVK, Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary

Mrs. Nabam Piju, ZPM, Pitapool gave speech on the importance of line departments to be present on Gram Sabha for preparation of GPDP. She also emphasized the need for unity among CBOs under ArSRLM to cooperate with PRIs to prepare a unified GPDP. She also expressed gratitude for the PRI-CBO convergence workshop conducted by DMMU, ArSRLM.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Mr. Senong Namchoom, District Mission Manager, Ziro of ArSRLM, who underscored the significance of PRI-CBO collaboration for driving community development.

Mr. Maga Aminta, District Thematic Coordinator-SISD cum nodal person of PRI-CBO convergence project elaborated on the workshop’s objectives, including aligning the Village Poverty Reduction Plan (VPRP) with government schemes to maximize benefits for local communities.