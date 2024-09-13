Arunachal: DC, East Kameng Inaugurates Millet and Pulses Museum in KVK, Pampoli

SEPPA- Sachin Rana, Deputy Commissioner of East Kameng District, inaugurated a Millet and Pulses Museum on September 13, 2024. The event took place at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Pampoli in Seppa.

This museum, which will be expanded over time, represents a significant step forward in agricultural development for the region.

The Millet and Pulses Museum is envisioned as a key agricultural resource, and will display a wide range of indigenous and common varieties of millets and pulses, highlighting the rich diversity of these crops.

The museum aims to preserve and promote the use of indigenous varieties and preserve them for future generations.

Also Read- Workshop held on ‘Juvenile delinquency in Arunachal Pradesh’

It will provide valuable information on various diseases and pests affecting these crops, helping farmers manage and mitigate these challenges effectively.

The museum will also feature threshers and grinding machines and provide hands-on training, offering farmers practical opportunities to better understand and utilize these technologies.

Also Read- Farmers skill upgraded at Mahatma Gandhi Centre, Ziro

As part of the event, millet and paddy threshers were distributed to local beneficiaries. These machines are designed to enhance the efficiency of harvesting and processing.

The KVK Pampoli, in collaboration with East Kameng District Administration, has been actively involved in improving the condition of farmers, implementing various activities and support programs aimed at enhancing the livelihoods of local farmers.