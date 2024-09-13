Arunachal: Farmers skill upgraded at Mahatma Gandhi Centre, Ziro

ZIRO- A day long orientation-cum-training program for Farmers on Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY) and packaging practices of kiwi and persimmon fruits was conducted by the Department of Horticulture at Mahatma Gandhi Centre, Hong village here today.

Punyo Hinda, coordinator of Helping Hands NGO under MGC, Hong informed that the center provided services on health, education, skill development and counseling to downtrodden people of the District. He also informed the farmers training programme was an extension of the same.

District Horticulture Officer Hibu Dante motivated the farmers to take the training programme seriously to learn and adopt the scientific and technical guidance inputs provided by technical experts from Horticulture department to enhance and update their skills to increase their produce thereby generating more income and profit.

In the technical sessions, SDHO Ziro Tasso Yallu dwelt at length on the packaging practices of kiwi and persimmon fruits which are grown in large scale by Ziro farmers, while HDO Ziro Milo Tara presented and demonstrated the insect pest management of the crops.

Also Read- Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

Meanwhile, through a virtual interaction from New Delhi, President, Helping Hands Robin Hibu encouraged the local farmers to take advantage of such short duration skill development training programme to upgrade their skills for their economic benefits. He also appreciated the Horticulture department for conducting the training programme in the interest of the famers.

The Rural Farmers Training Centre at MGC, Hong has intake capacity of 75 trainees in a batch and the training centre has a well-equipped paraphernalia with 75 inces smart classroom with intenet facility and digital board having provision for PPT.

Also Read- DEO, LS and KP dists chairs Special Summary revision meet

The centre does not charge any fee for any kind of training or awareness campaign for the villagers. Any Govt, semi-Govt, departments including banks, NGO’s and panchayat leaders can avail the facility of the training centre free of cost.

The MGC also boasts of a digital library with smart classroom, children’s reading room, digitalized multi-media career guidance center, health centre, farmers agriculture-cum-horticulture promotion center, Atal Bihari Vajpayee sewa sadan, AI based citizen service/redressal center, learning centre, majestic 7 feet height bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi, Madhavi Skill Development Training Centre, and the highest flying national flag in Arunachal Pradesh having 77 feet height hoisted at the center of MGC.

The centre was inaugurated by Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi last year.