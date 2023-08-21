Arunachal: A rescued Pangolin by Silluk Swachh Abhiyan handed over to D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary’s Borguli Range RFO

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – A rescued Pangolin by Silluk Swachh Abhiyan of Silluk village under Mebo Sub-Division was today handed over to the Range Forest Officer of Borguli Wildlife Range under D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary which will be further released in the sanctuary shortly.

The rescued Pangolin was handed over to the wildlife department by Kepang Nong Borang, Chairman, Silluk Swachh Abhiyan in the presence of its Speaker, Kalom Ratan. Informing about the rescue of the Pangolin, Borang and Ratan said that the little creature was found chased and bruised by dogs nearby the Silluk village, but the team SSA rescued the Pangolin.

After getting the Pangolin treated for around a week with the consultation of medical experts from Wildlife Trust of India, we decided to get it released in the sanctuary for better safety of the little scaled animal. “The releasing back the rescued Pangolin in the village surroundings or other forest areas would be risk for the animal as anyone can also hunt/kill it. So we decided to get it released in the sanctuary for its safety, as the wildlife sanctuary has better safety avenues for the wildlife”, said Borang.

While handing over the rescued Pangolin to Chow Konseng Chowpo, Range Forest Officer of Borguli Wildlife Range, Borang appealed to everyone for saving and protecting wildlife for better ecological balance for human survival also. “We, the SSA team from Silluk has been working for wildlife protection and forest conservation besides making our village among the cleanest villages of Arunachal Pradesh and we will keep up the spirit of wildlife and human coexistence by saving more wildlife.

And we must also stop hunting and killing wildlife, as wildlife is rapidly decreasing due to rampant hunting and poaching in the recent past. There used to be a time in the past when wild animals posed a threat to humans, but today in contrary, wild animals are getting constant threat from we humans due to which some species of wild animals are getting extinct”, added Borang.

Meanwhile, Chow Konseng Chowpo, RFO Borguli Wildlife Range who newly joined the Borguli Wildlife Range of the D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary expressed his thankfulness to team SSA Silluk led by Borang. “Wildlife is a part & parcel of our human existence so we must save and protect our wildlife.

Today we hardly find people like Borang and Ratan from SSA who save wildlife and return it to the department. So, I would like to appeal to everyone to come forward in saving our wildlife”, added Konseng. While appreciating the good gestures of team SSA led by Kepang Nong Borang, Divisional Forest Officer, D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, Tasang Taga said that such love towards the wild animals from team SSA will go a long way in saving and protecting our wildlife.

“D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary houses several numbers of Pangolins and the rescued Pangolin will be released in the sanctuary shortly when the Siang river becomes crossable, because due to huge flooding in the Siang river the rescued Pangolin couldn’t be released in the sanctuary today.