MoU exchange between Himalayan University & Zoological Survey of India

KOLKATA- In a significant achievement the Himalayan University (HU), Jollang, Itanagar exchanged Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) in the August presence of Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate change (MoEFCC), Bhupender Yadav. The exchange took place on a momentous occasion of the 109th foundation day of ZSI and Animal Taxonomy Summit, 2024, held in Kolkata.

The objective of this signing is to prepare the students for research & development, mainly on giving training to the students and enhancing their skills. The goal is to develop responsibly skilled personnel in Life-Sciences, teaching, and research and to raise awareness in human society about animal welfare, conservation, and biodiversity protection.

Through this MoU, the Himalayan University and the Zoological Survey of India intend to strengthen collaborative research by pooling resources and expertise, as well as to conduct cooperative research projects that address crucial concerns in animal conservation and ecological sustainability.

Both sides will seek to build programmes to teach the next generation of scientists, providing them with the skills and knowledge required to face future challenges in biodiversity protection. Both institutions want to improve understanding of species distribution, ecological patterns, and conservation methods by sharing data and leveraging advanced technologies.

The relevance of this MoU extends to raising public awareness about the value of biodiversity and the necessity for conservation through a variety of outreach programmes and education efforts.

Dr. Feroz Ahmad Shergojri, Head of the Department of Zoology at Himalayan University, exchanged the MoU with Dr. Dhriti Banerjee, Director of the Zoological Survey of India, during the summit’s official ceremony, which was attended by Joint Secretary, MoEFCC, Nameeta Prasad; Director General of Forests & Special Secretary, MoEFCC, Mr. Jitendra Kumar, IFS; and Director of Botanical Survey of India. Dr. A. A. Mao.