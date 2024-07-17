ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: No Dam, No Survey on Siang River says Farmer’s Forum

SIFF held a talk with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein today, which ended on an inconclusive note.

Last Updated: July 17, 2024
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-  The Siang Indigenous Farmer’s Forum ( SIFF )  has made it clear that it is firmly against any move to build a dam on Siang. SIFF held a talk with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein today, which ended on an inconclusive note.

As per the forum members, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has proposed a pre-feasibility report and survey of the proposed 11,000 MW Siang multipurpose storage project.

All Hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh will be implemented only with consent of the local communities; CM Pema Khandu

The SIFF declined Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein’s proposal while stating that no dam should be built on the Siang River. The organisation also said that if the dam is built, it will lead to displacement of over 1.5 lakh people in the Adi belt of Siang and Upper Siang.

Talking to media persons, SIFF president Gegong Jijong said that the proposed dam is threatening the existence of the Adi community, because the construction of the dam will submerge the two districts, thereby wiping out the Adi culture and tradition completely.

Arunachal: Two Anti-Mega Dam Activists detained by Police

And “ If the government goes ahead with the dam project, and we are uprooted from the land, then it will be like the Chakma Hajong refugees. This is the kind of scenario we want to avoid” SIFF members said.

Tags
