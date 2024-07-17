ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: MLA Hage Appa calls for a garbage free and clean Ziro

MLA appreciated the combined efforts of Uzwal Ziro Charity Mission (UZCM) and the Ziro UD & Housing Department for their efficient garbage management system at the district.

Last Updated: July 17, 2024
2 minutes read
ZIRO- Ziro-Hapoli MLA Hage Appa called to make Lower Subansiri a garbage free district and urged all the stakeholders to be proactive in efficient garbage management to accomplish the mission.

While attending the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) Governing Body Meeting at the Golden Jubilee Hall of District Secretariat here today, the MLA appreciated the combined efforts of Uzwal Ziro Charity Mission (UZCM) and the Ziro UD & Housing Department for their efficient garbage management system at the district.

Pointing out Ziro was a tourist centric place and efficient garbage management system was the primary task at hand, MLA Appa also appealed the denizens of the district to be conscientious citizens and cooperate with the garbage management agencies by not littering their surroundings and proper segregation and disposal of their garbage.

Chairing the meet, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner-cum-DUDA chairman Vivek H.P briefed the MLA and the DUDA members on the garbage management system at the district. The DC also suggested fixing rationale civic and service fee charges, signing MoA with UZCM, and improving the garbage management system of the twin Ziro-Hapoli townships.

Earlier, Urban Development Executive Engineer-cum-Member Secretary DUDA Nich Jacob highlighting the present garbage management system of Ziro township to all stakeholders of the meeting.

Among others, the meeting resolved to re-introduce door to door collection of civic charges shortly after due consultation and taking consensus of public, extension of MoA with Uzwal Ziro Charity Mission for another year as the NGO was doing commendable work and extending all possible help to UZCM by various sanitation related line departments, maintaining status quo in DUDA parking lot fee rate, and UD to provide vehicle for collection of segregated waste from Old Ziro and Hapoli townships irrespective of urban and rural areas until PHED develop some mechanism for collection of garbage in the rural areas.

The DUDA meeting was also attended by SP Keni Bagra, executive engineers PHED, PWD, Power, AE UD Tei Taba,  representatives of  Uzwal Ziro Charity Mission, Tani Supung Dukung, Apatani Women Association Ziro, Apatani Youth Association, All Hapoli Ziro Youth Association, Hapoli Bazaar Committee, Old Ziro Market Welfare Committee and officials of District Administration.

