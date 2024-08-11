Arunachal: Contractor’s bodies oppose demand for repeal of APDBE&P Act

PASIGHAT- In view of demand made for repealing of the Arunachal Pradesh District-Based Entrepreneur & Professional (Incentive Development & Promotion) Act, 2015 (APDBE&P Act) by All Nyishi Students’ Union, Arunachal Pradesh Central & Eastern Registered Contractor Association (APCERCA) and East Siang Registered Contractor Association (ESRCA) had strongly opposed the repealing of this APDBE&P Act.

In a letter addressed to the chief minister, APCERCA said that the act was enacted by the state legislatures to provide an incentive to ensure greater participation by district based entrepreneurs and professionals as a part of Government policy thereby facilitating and decentralization of developmental activities with greater participation of people from nook and corners of the State to build a society of people with uniform social and economical status in the State.

“If the act is repeal it would not only deprive the chance of facilitating and decentralization of developmental activities to the indigent of the concern district but also leads to the society of people with inconsistent social and economical status within State”, it said adding, it would not only take away the chance of self employment especially within the youths of a district but also leads to inferiority in the work quality.

Informing that every district of Arunachal Pradesh have qualified and well equipped local contractors, the association said that if this act is repealed, it will lead to too much participation in the works and adversely affect the preference to district based entrepreneurs which may also leads to the chance of law and order situation in the district.

Meanwhile, ESRCA in a separate letter to the chief minister said that this significant legislative measure has been instrumental in fostering local entrepreneurship and ensuring that developmental activities are more equitably distributed across the various districts of the state.

“The enactment of this Act is a commendable step towards fostering local entrepreneurship and professional expertise, thereby promoting a more balanced socio-economic development across the state by prioritizing district-based entities in government development and welfare projects and has facilitated a more inclusive approach to state development and empowering local communities”, read the letter.

The contractor body also added that they have observed a marked improvement in opportunities for unemployed youths in the state as a direct result of this policy and has facilitated numerous employment opportunities, and has been a catalyst for local skill development, playing a crucial role in reducing unemployment and enhancing economic stability in their region.

They also suggested that instead of repealing the Arunachal Pradesh District Based Entrepreneur and Professional (Incentive Development and Promotion) Act, 2015, periodic reviews and amendments be considered to address any emerging challenges and to further strengthen the effectiveness of the Act.

More orgs oppose demand for repeal of APDBE&P Act