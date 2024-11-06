Arunachal: Chowna Mein launches “Jal Utsav Campaign” in Namsai

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, officially launched the “Jal Utsav Campaign” in Namsai District today at multipurpose hall.

The event took place in the esteemed presence of Likha Soni, MLA of Lekang, Deputy Commissioner of Namsai C R Khampa, ZPC Namsai Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, Chief Engineer (PHED & WS) Eastern Zone, alongside ZPMs of Upper & Lower Lekang and Chongkham, Young Professional from NITI Aayog, HoDs, GPMs, VWSC members and SHGs.

On this occasion, Chowna Mein, called for ongoing efforts to foster community ownership of government infrastructure, especially those under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Also Read- TRIHMS inducts 100 MBBS students in presense of CM Pema Khandu

He emphasised that there must be a sustained efforts to instill a sense of belongingness among local communities. He further announced a special appreciation award for the village demonstrating the best ownership and participation in the campaign.

During the launch, a Jal Utsav Pledge was also administered, encouraging all participants to prioritize water conservation as a key responsibility for each household and community.

Also Read- Chowna Mein takes stock of development at the Parshuram Kund

DC Namsai in his welcome address outlined the objectives of the Jal Utsav Campaign. This 15-days initiative is being launched by by the National Jal Jeevan Mission, the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti in collaboration with NITI Aayog to create awareness and sensitivity towards water management and conservation in the 20 Aspirational Districts, including Namsai.

DPO, Namsai presented an overview of the campaign’s concept and objectives which was followed by intellectual presentations by HoDs. Topics covered included fact sheets of Namsai District with regard to Drinking Water & Sanitation by EE, PHED & WS, on Irrigation Projects & Water Rejuvenation projects by EE, WRD, & PD(RD), on Micro Irrigation Initiatives by DHO and a presentation by ADF, Namsai on insights and potential of Borbeel lake and need for its rejuvenation and development.

Also Read- Film on GOBUK village selected for tve Global Sustainability Films Awards

Guest of Honour Likha Soni addressed the gathering and reinforced the need for water conservation as a shared community responsibility.

The Jal Utsav Campaign, running from November 6 to November 20, 2024, will include a series of impactful activities aimed at creating awareness for water management and conservation and fostering community engagement. Key activities include:

Jal Bandhan and cleaning of Jal Sampada at GP level, Jal Sanchay Diwas focused on Inventorying Drinking water assets such as Rain water harvesting systems & defunct borewell and Source Sanitation survey, Involving teachers and students in this campaign by training the teachers on Jal Sampada and further classroom lectures on it by the trained teachers and Exposure visits of students to drinking water facilities, organising block level painting and essay writing competitions on Jal Utsav for the students, Jal Utsav Run-Half Marathon race, Drinking water supply maintenance, cleaning of Amrit Sarovars, Skilling Jal Jeevan Mitra, capacity building of SHG at Skill Lab of DPU and Water & Health Awareness camp focused on the impact of water borne diseases.