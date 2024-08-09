Arunachal: APSLSA opens new Legal Aid Clinic at Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN- Member Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority inaugurated legal aid clinic at the Head office of Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS), Naharlagun today. The purpose of the Legal Aid Clinic is to make justice accessible to all common people on a grassroots level and to provide free legal aid to weaker/vulnerable sections of the society.

During the inaugural programme, Smti Kani Nada Maling, President, APWWS, on her key note address highlighted the prominent roles of APWWS and APSLSA to participants gathered at the premises. She also expressed gratitude to Member Secretary for taking the initiative to open legal aid clinic and how it will benefit the common needy people.

Yomge Ado, Member Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh SLSA, in his speech imparted on the rights of a legal aid seeker entitled under section 12 of under Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987. Ado shared the importance of Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs), who acts as an effective bridge between the legal services institutions, legal seekers and other institutions. He further encouraged the participants to reach out to the PLVs and legal aid clinic directly for any legal services and assistance.

While, Adv Nega Taying, Legal Aid Counsel (LAC), DLSA, Papum Pare, spoke on the roles and functions of Legal Aid Clinics, Rights of Women and also informed about the New Criminal Laws.

So far, APSLSA has 44 Legal Aid Clinics present across the State to cater the needs of people for free of cost. The programme successfully concluded with 51 participants who were shopkeepers, vegetable vendors and women.