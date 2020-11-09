Arunachal: Pema Khandu constitutes Committee for monitoring progress of NH-415

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today constituted a Committee that would monitor progress of the 4-lane highway (NH 415, Package A) 24X7 and coordinate with the implementing agency for completion of the project before March 2021.

Taking a review meeting with the PWD Highway Zone, MoRTH representatives and the contractor T K Engineering here this morning, Khandu said the Committee while monitoring the progress everyday would coordinate with the contractor in facilitating ease of work. It would liaise with other government agencies so that all hurdles, if any, are resolved to fast track the work, he added.

The Committee would be headed by Design & Planning (PWD) Chief Engineer Atop Lego with Kangki Darang, Jt Secy to CM, Lham Tashi, OSD to CM and Pradeep Mehta, Consultant, as members.

Home Minister Bamang Felix and Advisors to PWD Minister, Phosum Khimhun (EZ) and Phurpa Tsering (WZ) would also personally monitor the work progress on a daily basis.

As pointed out by the PWD Highway Zone, Khandu urged the CMD of the T K Engineering, Rotu Techi to immediately overhaul his men and machinery deployed in construction of the stretch from Chandranagar to Papu-Nallah of the state capital.

“Common people are suffering a lot. Therefore, we are not going to accept any excuses. Complete the stretch before March,” the Chief Minister ordered.

He asked the CMD to immediately increase the number of labourers, bring in sufficient materials and deploy adequate tools and plants with the target in mind.

Khandu suggested the implementing party to plan a work-chart of 10 days each so that targets are achieved from the micro level.

“Don’t sit on your target of March 20, 2021. Plan, set a target of next ten days and work to complete it. If you achieve the target set for the next 5 to 10 days, you will be able to complete the project even by February. Set February as the target and get down to work,” he said.

Felix, on his part, said that the state machinery is fully committed to the project and ready round the clock for any kind of assistance to the contractors. He pointed that the ball was in their (contractor’s) court and if there’s any delay in completion of work, they will be the only one to blame.

“On behalf of the Home department, I assure you security and protection round the clock. In return, you just have to complete the project at hand by the deadline,” he offered.

Khimhun and Tsering too assured full cooperation and coordination with the contractors but demanded that progress should be seen on the ground immediately.

T K Engineering CMD Rotu Techi admitted that progress on the highway stretch suffered due to the pandemic and the prolonged monsoon season. He, however, assured that except for the underpass and two bridges, rest of the work would be completed before the deadline of March 20.

He informed that while there was no shortage of materials, tools and plants, engaging labourers in good numbers has been a hurdle. He, however, informed that the issue is being resolved as now labourers are being brought in from states like Bihar, Jharkhand, etc.

The 10.9 km (Package A) stretch of NH 415 consists of 2 bridges, 36 culverts, 1 underpass, 9.83 kms of protection walls and 17.025 kms of side drains.

While work on one of the bridges (Chandranagar) is under progress, work on the other (also in Chandranagar) is yet to start.

Meanwhile, it was informed during the discussion that for the remaining stretch from Papu-Nallah to Banderdewa (Package B and C) all decks have been cleared by MoRTH. The tendering process for Package B is underway, which will be immediately followed by Package C.

Status of several other projects under PWD were also discussed during the meeting.

Also present in the meeting were Commissioner PWD, Secretary PWD and top officials of the Highway Zone.