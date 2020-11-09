APPSC declared Results, here’s list of candidates who cleared APPSCC preliminary exam 2020

ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

November 9, 2020
APPSCC  2020 RESULTS-  The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC ) declared the results of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive ( Preliminary ) Examination 2020 on Monday. Check full list of successful candidates who cleared this exam, here.

RESULT List provided by APPSC 

November 9, 2020
