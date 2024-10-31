Arunachal: Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Celebrated at Tezu

TEZU- Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was celebrated with great fervor at Tezu, the District Headquarters of Lohit on Oct 31. The event, aimed at promoting national unity and integrity, featured a series of activities organized by the District Administration, including a vibrant “Run for Unity” and various cultural performances.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Chief Guest Tumme Amo, SSP Lohit, underscored the significant role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in unifying India and highlighted the importance of embracing his vision of a united nation.

“Today, we must remember the ideals of fraternity and unity that Patel championed. It is our responsibility to carry these ideals forward, as they are crucial for building a strong and resilient nation,” he stated.

The “Run for Unity” saw enthusiastic participation from students, local residents, and officials, symbolizing solidarity and a collective commitment to the nation’s progress.

The celebrations not only honored the legacy of Sardar Patel but also served as a reminder of the strength that lies in unity.

The event was a resounding success, leaving participants inspired to contribute positively to their communities and the nation.