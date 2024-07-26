Arunachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas

ITANAGAR- The Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 26th July 2024. The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) led the assemblage in paying homage to the Kargil War Martyrs. He laid a wreath and paid floral tribute to the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice by the brave hearts during the Kargil War, of the Indian Armed Forces personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor reminisced about the bravery and sacrifices of the Kargil War heroes and their unwavering commitment to the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He expressed hope that the heroic deeds of the Kargil War soldiers would continue to inspire the nation’s youth.

Highlighting notable incidents from the war, the Governor said that the Kargil War was fought by junior officers and other ranks. The victory and triumph showcase the superior and advanced training programs within the Indian armed forces.

The Governor urged today’s youth to recognize the importance of national security and border defense. He encouraged them to adopt a ‘Nation First’ mindset and contribute to the nation’s progress, prosperity, and development.

The Governor also noted the high sense of patriotism and nationalism among the people of Arunachal Pradesh, which was witnessed during the 1962 Chinese aggression. He encouraged the youth of Arunachal Pradesh to join the armed forces and take pride in serving the nation.

The Governor presented a book, titled ‘Kargil War: The Turning Point’ to the participating institutions. It gives insight of the actions and operations of the battalion from May to July of 1999 during Operation Vijay. The battalion (2 RAJ RIF) was instrumental in capturing an imposing feature ‘Tololing’ in the Drass Sector on the 12th and 13th of June 1999. It was the first success of the Indian Army and proved to be the turning point during ‘Operation Vijay’.

The personnel of Indo Tibetan Border Police personnel, commanded by Head Constable Md. Azfar Ali presented ‘Shok Shastra’, ‘Salami Shastra’ accompanied by the bugle calls of ‘Last Post’ and ‘Rouse Reveille’.

A Short Film on the Kargil War and an audio video presentation ‘We are Infantry’ added vibes of patriotism and nationalism to the momentous occasion.

Ex-servicemen, troops of Indo Tibetan Border Police, members of National Cadet Corps from 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC Naharlagun, Bharat Scouts and Guides and students from government and private educational institutions including, Govt. Upper Primary School, ESS Sector, Govt. Upper Primary School, D Sector, Donyi Polo Mission School for Hearing and Visually Impaired, Chimpu and Oju Mission School participated as special guests of the Governor, in the programme.