Arunachal: Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrated at Yupia

YUPIA- The Papum Pare District Administration has celebrated the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and paid floral tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda on his 150th Birth Anniversary at Yupia on 15th November, 2024.

In the event, Medical Camp was set up with the help of District Medical Officer for conducting various health tests free of cost, an AADHAAR Card centre was also set up by the Department of Statistics & Economics for new application and corrections with regard to Aadhaar cards and beneficiary certificates were distributed to villagers under various government schemes.

Students from Govt. Upper Primary School, Yupia and Netaji Subash Chandra Boss Avasiya Vidyalaya, Yupia have performed colorful traditional dances.

Tai Arun, Trade Development Officer, Yupia has read the brief history on life of Baghwan Birsa Munda and exhorted the youths to be brave like Birsa Munda and inculcate great love for the motherland.

The Chief Guest of the programme, Jiken Bomjen, who is also the Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare District, in his speech, has highlighted the various tribal centric government schemes, quotas & relaxations given by the government for tribal students in higher educational institutions and competitive examinations.

He further appealed the gathering for promotion of traditional dresses in schools and offices and reminded the government’s commitment to ‘Vocal for Local’.

However, he expressed his concern over exorbitant prices of traditional dresses and specially some dresses which are considered High Class Dress as it is creating feeling of inequality in our tribal society and appealed to the manufacturer to keep the price of traditional dress reasonable so that everyone in the society can afford it and celebrate our local festivals with feeling of oneness.

All the Head of Offices along with their staff, Police personnel, PRI leaders and villagers also attended the programme. After the programme, Deputy Commissioner and all the Head of Offices went to NIC Yupia to attend live programme of the Prime Minister of India from Jamui, Bihar.