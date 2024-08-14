ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign Continues in Tawang

A Tiranga Concert was organized at the Tawang War Memorial, featuring patriotic dances, songs, and speeches by students from various schools in the area.

Last Updated: August 14, 2024
1 minute read
TAWANG-  As part of the ongoing “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, a Tiranga Yatra was held yesterday in Tawang, led by MLA Namgey Tsering. The yatra commenced at Dorjee Khandu Government College and concluded at the Tawang War Memorial.

This morning, another procession began from Old Market, once again culminating at the Tawang War Memorial. Participants, including students and the general public, carried a 100-meter-long tricolor along with national flags, chanting patriotic slogans such as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

Earlier in the day, MLA Namgey Tsering, Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, and Commander of the Tawang Brigade, Brigadier V.S. Rajput, laid wreaths at the memorial, paying tribute to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. The ceremony was followed by a tree plantation drive within the war memorial premises.

In his address, MLA Namgey Tsering expressed deep gratitude to the freedom fighters who gave their lives to liberate India from foreign rule.

Also Read- Ashok Singhal Flags Off Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra Abhiyan at Dirang

He also remembered Major Bob Khating for his contributions to Tawang and paid homage to the war heroes of the 1962 Indo-Sino War.

Brigadier V.S. Rajput, in his welcome note, extended warm wishes for the upcoming 78th Independence Day and expressed his appreciation for the community’s participation in the grand Tiranga Yatra.

Last Updated: August 14, 2024
1 minute read
