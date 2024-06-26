Arunachal: Guv, Dy CM and others, mourn demise of CM’s mother

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s mother, Ama Lezang, passed away at the age of 75 due to old age-related ailments in Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences. She was the wife of former chief minister Dorjee Khandu.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.), Union minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein mourned the death of Lezang.

Laying a wreath on the mortal remains of late Zangmu at the residence of the Chief Minister, the Governor said that she was a remarkable woman.

I join the people of Arunachal Pradesh in praying to Lord Buddha to give eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss, the Governor said in his message to Pema Khandu.

“My heartfelt condolences to my brother, his family & friends during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace,” Rijiju said in a post on X.

The pain of losing a mother cannot be put into words, Mein said while condoling Lezang’s death.

In a post on social media on her passing away, the Assam CM also said, “The loss of mother is the biggest loss in one’s life, which is impossible to replace.”

In a poignant gesture of solidarity, the Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association (AEDMA) extends its deepest condolences to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his family on the passing of his beloved mother, Late Leki Zangmu.

A delegation from AEDMA visited the Chief Minister’s official residence in Itanagar to pay floral tributes to the departed soul. The delegation also met the Chief Minister in person to express their condolences.

