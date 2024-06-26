Arunachal: Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung chairs maiden meeting with Keyi Panyor HoD’s

ZIRO- The newly elected Member of Legislative Assembly from 16th Yachuli (AC) Toko Tatung chaired a maiden meeting with the Heads of Departments of Keyi Panyor District at Golden Jubilee Hall of District Secretariat here today.

During the interaction meeting, Tatung stressed on ‘transparency’ and ‘timely meeting of the deadlines’ of the various centrally sponsored flagship programmees and schemes devised by the Central Govt. for welfare of the people. ‘I am a result oriented and time bound person who wish to see the developmental works percolating down to the grassroots level in a transparent and time bound manner, said the NCP (Ajit Pawar) elected MLA.

Urging gathering pool of authentic data-based system to achieve the targets and deliverables for the newly created Keyi Panyor District, the St. Stephen’s College graduate and state’s famed entrepreneur turned MLA Tatung said ‘it will be an uphill task to nurture and bring up the young Keyi Panyor District upto the people’s expectations in a quick manner.

But the target is achievable provided all the HoD’s particularly the work departments pool in together and cooperate with me in delivering the deliverables to the people of Keyi Panyor District’, said the young MLA.

Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor District Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P urged the HoD’s of Lower Subansiri District to cooperate with the District Administration in carrying out the official works of Keyi Panyor District as well.

‘Keyi Panyor is the immediate bordering District of Lower Subansiri and carved out of it. Hence, there is no harm in HoD’s of Lower Subansiri performing the duties of Keyi Panyor District also till regular officials are posted against their vacancies’, the DC said.

The daylong interaction meeting was arranged and coordinated by Yachuli Additional Deputy Commissioner Suraj Gurung and attended by Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra and all the HoD’s of Keyi Panyor and Lower Subansiri District.