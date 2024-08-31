Arunachal: CHF Pasighat organizes awareness-cum-training on ‘Farm Innovations in Agri-Horticultural crops’

NARI-KOYU- Eighty farmers were participated in an awareness cum training programme on ‘Farm Innovations in Agri-Horticultural crops, organised by Pasighat (E/Siang)-based College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) at Old Deka village of Lower Siang district on Friday.

The programme was inaugurated and addressed by the Tojir Kadu, MLA 36th Nari-Koyu, Lower Siang and he stated in his speech Agriculture and horticulture form the cornerstone of our economy and way of life. He also spotlighted the importance of millets and their benefits to both farmers and consumers.

The faculties, Dr. Premaradhya, N. Assistant Professor and PI, M4Agri project, Dr.S.M. Hussain, Head, KVK, East Siang, Dr. Rohit Shukla and Dr. S.M. Lokhande all as a resource person and interacted with the farmers with respect to the Nutritional health benefits of millets, scientific production practices Plantation (Arecanut) and Fruit (Orange) crops, Soil Health and its management etc. They also highlighted the importance of value addition and different forms of consumptions.

The programme was organised under the m4agri-Mobile based Advisory services in Arunachal Pradesh in collaboration with District Kisan Morcha, Lower Siang which was funded by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology implemented by Central Agricultural University, Imphal at College of Horticulture and Forestry, Pasighat in collaboration with Digital India Corporation, New Delhi.

The programme was also witnessed by District Kisan Morcha President, Kirdo Taipodia and other office bearers, Gaon Borahs, progressive farmers and shared their views.