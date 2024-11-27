Arunachal: Training-cum-demonstration on Scientific Freshwater Aquaculture held at Kanubari

KANUBARI- ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Kausalyaganga, Bhubaneswar, Odisha organised one day training-cum-demonstration programme at Kanubari on Scientific Freshwater Aquaculture for the farmers of Arunachal Pradesh under NEH outreach activities of ICAR-CIFA.

The event was attended by more than sixty participants including Scientists, extension officials and Farmers of Longding district.

At the backdrop of the event, Gabriel D Wangsu, Minister of Fisheries, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh suggested for promoting scientific freshwater aquaculture amongst farmers of Arunachal Pradesh through dissemination of ICAR-CIFA technologies and supply of critical technological inputs including improved fish seeds, feeds and hatchery.

Thus, Dr Pramoda Kumar Sahoo, Director of ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar directed the scientific team for baseline survey of the fish farmers of Arunachal Pradesh and implementation of need based aquaculture technologies developed by ICAR-CIFA. So, ICAR-CIFA organised one day event at Kanubari, Arunachal Pradesh to improve the aquaculture productivity of the farmers of Arunachal Pradesh.

In the beginning Yab Nanu Camdir, District Fisheries Development Officer, Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh welcomed the participants and briefed the resources and needs for aquaculture development in Longding district.

During inauguration of the programme, Mrs Nyeman Wangsu, Zilla Parishad Member, Longding District as Chief Guest of the event suggested the farmer participants to adopt the scientific technologies of ICAR-CIFA to increase the farm production and income.

Dr S Adhikari, Principal Scientist and Chairman of NEH programmes of ICAR-CIFA highlighted the activities of ICAR-CIFA undertaken by ICAR-CIFA for development of North East Region.

Dr C K Misra, Principal Scientist and Co-coordinator of NEH programs of ICAR-CIFA narrated different technologies developed by ICAR-CIFA and briefed the objectives of the event.

In the technical session, Dr S Adhikari, Principal Scientist, ICAR-CIFA presented elaborately the principles and practices of soil and water quality management to improve the aquaculture productivity. Dr C K Misra, Principal Scientist, ICAR-CIFA also highlighted the principles of rearing and culture of commercially important food fish and ornamental fishes for the benefit of farmers of Longding district.

During the technical session the scientists with DFDO of Longding district visited the farmers ponds and distributed Amur carp seeds to sixty numbers of fish farmers. The program concluded with the vote of thanks by Shri Yab Nanu Camdir, DFDO Longding.