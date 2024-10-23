Arunachal: Tawang Woman jumps off Sixth Floor in Guwahati

GUWAHATI- A 33-year-old woman from Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh allegedly jumped off a six-storey building in Guwahati, Assam on Wednesday morning. She was severely injured. The incident took place at Puhor Guest House in Guwahati’s Kalapahar area.

The woman identified a Pema Tsomu, a resident of Mogo Village of Tawang district, had come to Guwahati with her husband for medical treatment in the city, and was staying at the Puhor Guest House where the incident occurred.

Alerted by a loud noise, bystanders and locals rushed to the scene and promptly transported Tsomu to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for emergency care.

According to the police sources, the motive behind her action remains unclear, but preliminary reports indicate a possible suicide attempt.

Meanwhile, Guwahati Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

( More details awaited )