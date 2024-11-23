Arunachal: NYK Pasighat organised Yuva Utsav-2024

PASIGHAT- Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) Pasighat organized the District Level Yuva Utsav 2024 at the auditorium of the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) Pasighat on November 22nd, 2024, under the My Bharat umbrella organization in collaboration with the NSS Unit of J.N. College Pasighat.

The District Level Yuva Utsav provided an excellent platform for the youth to showcase their hidden talents and engage in various activities that promote leadership, social responsibility, and teamwork.

Taking inspiration from the Panch Prans given by the Prime Minister of India, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan has been conducting a mega program as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with expanded macro-outreach under the NYKS Annual Action Plan under the umbrella Program—Yuva Utsav: India@2047.

This initiative aims to rekindle the spirit of patriotism and values of India’s Freedom Struggle by engaging the youth in various events progressing from District to State and National levels.

Science Mela, Young Artists, Writers, Photographers, practitioners of Traditional art forms, and young India as a whole shall lead this movement from the grass-root level to the national level, fostering youth interest in science and technology and bringing the rich heritage, culture, and values of our nation to the central stage of public discourse with “Yuva Shakti se Jan Bhagidari” as driving force for this grand celebration.

The Yuva Utsav brought together more than 250 enthusiastic participants from various youth clubs associated with NYKS, NSS volunteers, as well as students and staff members from renowned educational institutions such as IGJ H.S. School, DIET Pasighat, JNV Pasighat, JN Collage Pasighat; and many more.

Addressing the gathering, Ninong Ering( MLA, 37th Pasighat West. Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Constituency), the event’s Chief Guest, delivered an inspiring speech, encouraging the youth to be actively involved in the nation-building process as youth are the future of our nation.

He emphasized the significance of sincere contributions towards realizing the vision of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in making our country a ‘Vishwaguru’ (a global leader). Moyong also highlighted the importance of embracing the “Panch Pran” outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve the vision of lndia@2047 in the age of “Amrit Kaal”.

Moreover, Dr. Tasi Taloh Principal, J.N. College Pasighat, Olen Rome honorable ZPC, East Siang District, Tayi Taggu Deputy Commissioner Pasighat East Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh graced the event as the special guest of the Yuva Utsav 2024 and motivated all the participant to be a responsible citizen and resourceful personality for our nation in their speech.