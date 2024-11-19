ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Indian Armed Forces concluded tri-services exercise ‘Poorvi Prahar’

Last Updated: November 19, 2024
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-  The Indian Armed Forces recently concluded a high-intensity tri-services exercise ‘Poorvi Prahar’ in the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh. This joint exercise aims to hone the combat effectiveness of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force in executing Integrated Joint Operations in the challenging mountainous terrain of the region.

Over a span of nine days, the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force demonstrated their unmatched warfighting skills in near-real combat scenarios. This comprehensive exercise validated the effectiveness of joint structures in intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance, rapid mobilization, deployment/redeployment, and operational logistics.

The exercise involved use of advanced fighter aircraft, reconnaissance platforms, helicopters such as the Chinook and Advanced Light Helicopter (Rudra), along with M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers highlighting exceptional capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.

The units performed dangerous manoeuvres in mountainous terrain showcasing the strength of integration amongst the services and evolved civil-military fusion essential for ensuring victory in operations.

Integrated joint operations were conducted across multiple domains for the first time on such a large scale in the Eastern Theatre.

The exercise was a full-fledged display of the might of the Indian Armed Forces, featuring advanced weapons systems such as the M-777 Howitzer, the Navy’s Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance aircraft P-8I, swarm drones, First Person View (FPV) drones, and loitering munitions. The latest helicopters like the Chinook and Light Combat Helicopter Prachand were employed to enhance operational effectiveness.

Lt Gen RC Tiwari, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command, and Air Marshal IS Walia,  Senior Staff Administrative Officer from Eastern Air Command actively participated in the exercise, witnessing offensive manoeuvres in mountainous terrain supported by cutting-edge weaponry and equipment.

The exercise is a testament to India’s commitment to maintaining a robust defence posture through synergy and integration among its armed forces.

