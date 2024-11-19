Arunachal: SDE Dept & Toyota ink MoU to train ITI trainees to be employable

ITANAGAR- The Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (SDE ) and the Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Pvt. Ltd inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) whereby TKM would adopt the trainees of Motor Mechanic Vehicle (MMV) trade of Govt. Industrial Training Institute, Roing as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility Toyota Technical Education Programme (T-TEP).

The MoU was signed today at the office chamber of Secretary Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Bullo Mamu and signed by SDE Director Tom Ratan on behalf of SDE Dept. and Sachin Sharma, General Manager, TKM.

Spelling out the significance of the MoU, Secretary Bullo Mamu informed that the maiden MoU inked with a private company was an effort of the SDE Dept. to offer high-end skill training to the ITI trainees to make them employable.

‘Apart from the regular ITI curriculum and their own syllabus, TKM would initially train 45 trainees of Motor Mechanic Vehicle (MMV) trade of ITI Roing. Over a period of two years, the trainees would be trained and skilled to make them employable in Toyota or any other private company’, informed the Secretary.

Explaining further, Secretary Mamu said that unlike the normal training programme of sending our youth outside the state for skill training, the said training will take place within the state and employment will also be generated within the state. ‘Camdir Toyota, Leki is the training programme partner.

Our trainees will receive training under their mentorship, do their internship and on the job training at their workshop to be employable in their company after the end of the training programme, Mamu explained, while adding that if the convergence and collaboration between the SDE Department and Toyota proves to be a successful venture, the Department would further explore roping in more private companies within the state to train the ITI trainees as per their standard to make them employable.

As per the MoU, TKM would depute a trained instructor to train the MMV trainees at ITI Roing, provide the entire study materials and training equipments, and facilitate the visit of the trainees to to Camdir Motors, Leki for their practical trainings.

Officials of SDE Dept, MD Camdir Toyota Tangum Teli, GM Manoj Majumdar and Principal ITI Roing R.C Dutta were also present on the occasion.