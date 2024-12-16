Arunachal: Man injured after being attacked by a wild elephant

NAHARLAGUN- A 22-year-old man was critically injured after being attacked by a wild elephant in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday afternoon.The injured man was identified as Chukhu Obi, a resident of Dobam village in Banderdewa circle, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun.

According to Police, at around 2:30 pm today a local youth was seriously injured after being attacked by a wild elephant at Nowbangha Nalla, approximately 7 km from Banderdewa Police Station. The victim had entered the forest to check on his Mithuns when he was suddenly attacked by the elephant.

Also Read- Candidate found with Mobile phone in APPSCCE exam room, Case registered

Upon receiving information about the incident, a team led by Banderdewa police station’s officer-in-charge Kipa Hamak along with local residents rushed to the spot, SP added.

The injured youth was rescued from the forest and sent to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS). The quick action of the police and local community ensured the victim received timely medical attention at TRIHMS.