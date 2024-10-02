ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: IDGC launched in Papum Pare

The BBBP  Brand Ambassador for Papum Pare District Miss Amini Laa  launched the program which is scheduled from 2nd October, 2024 to 11th October, 2024 .

BORUM-   The District Administration and District ICDS Cell, Dept of WCD,  launched the 10-day special program of International Day of the Girl Child (IDGC) at Naharlagun Railway station on Wednesday.

The 10-day special program of International Day of the Girl Child( IDGC)  under the banner of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao ( BBBP) will be organized in several line departments/institutions in Papum Pare District.

The  IDGC was launched by the Brand Ambassador for IDGC Papum Pare, Miss Amini Laa , who is a 4 times Gold Medalist in Taekwondo in National Level (Junior) and with several District, State and Zonal medals  under her belt.

A cleanliness drive was also organized in and around the Railway Station to mark the launch event.

The motto of the  IDGC-2024 is to encourage and  support more opportunities for girls and intensify awareness activities on gender inequality faced by the girls in access of education, nutrition, legal rights, medical care and protection from discrimination, violence against women and forced child marriage.

Deputy Director ICDS Jaya Taba, CDPOs and officials of WCD department , AWWs  and AWHs were present during the launch program.

