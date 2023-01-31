Arunachal: Hardcore NSCN-IM cadre arrested in Longding

LONGDING- The joint team of Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles and District Police nabbed Self Styled Lt Col Anok Wangsu, a hardcore insurgent of NSCN-IM on 31 Jan, 2023.

The apprehended cadre was a self styled Commander of Wancho Region, responsible for orchestrating illegal extortion and recruitment drive in Longding District on behalf of his faction. He was found in possession of several incriminating documents, extortion money and fake ID cards to conceal his identity.

Earlier in September 2022, the security forces had arrested his accomplice, a Self Styled Sergeant of NSCN-IM who was involved in threatening and extorting money from innocent villagers of Kanubari area of Longding District.

The arrest of the insurgent assumes significance because he was one of the prime suspects in two NIA cases of 2015 and 2019; wherein, three army soldiers and the then Khonsa MLA, Tirong Aboh were killed in two separate ambushes.

The relentless successful operations by security forces in Longding District has generated a sustained pressure on the insurgent groups. Also for the locals, it is a big relief from the unjustified demands of the insurgent groups.

Self Styled Lt Col Anok Wangsu has been handed over to Longding Police Station for further investigation.