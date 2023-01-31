ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Hardcore NSCN-IM cadre arrested in Longding

He was found in possession of several incriminating documents, extortion money and fake ID cards to conceal his identity.

Last Updated: January 31, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Hardcore NSCN-IM cadre arrested in Longding

LONGDING-  The joint team of Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles and District Police nabbed Self Styled Lt Col Anok Wangsu, a hardcore insurgent of NSCN-IM on 31 Jan, 2023.

The apprehended cadre was a self styled Commander of Wancho Region, responsible for orchestrating illegal extortion and recruitment drive in Longding District on behalf of his faction. He was found in possession of several incriminating documents, extortion money and fake ID cards to conceal his identity.

Also Read-  NSCN-K (YA) cadre, OGW apprehended in Nampong, recovered arms and ammunition

Earlier in September 2022, the security forces had arrested his accomplice, a Self Styled Sergeant of NSCN-IM who was involved in threatening and extorting money from innocent villagers of Kanubari area of Longding District.

Related Articles

The arrest of the insurgent assumes significance because he was one of the prime suspects in two NIA cases of 2015 and 2019; wherein, three army soldiers and the then Khonsa MLA, Tirong Aboh were killed in two separate ambushes.

Also Read- Ex Army Man kills his 2-year-old son in Arunachal’s Tawang

The relentless successful operations by security forces in Longding District has generated a sustained pressure on the insurgent groups. Also for the locals, it is a big relief from the unjustified demands of the insurgent groups.

Self Styled Lt Col Anok Wangsu has been handed over to Longding Police Station for further investigation.

Tags
Last Updated: January 31, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: 4 Minors kidnapped from Changlang rescued in Assam

Arunachal: 4 Minors kidnapped from Changlang rescued in Assam

Arunachal: Pasighat police cracks a burglary case within 12 hours

Arunachal: Pasighat police cracks a burglary case within 12 hours

Itanagar Capital Police Continues Crackdown on Drugs, 2 arrested, Heroin seized

Itanagar Capital Police Continues Crackdown on Drugs, 2 arrested, Heroin seized

Itanagar: Capital Police arrested 6 drug peddlers, recovered Heroin

Itanagar: Capital Police arrested 6 drug peddlers, recovered Heroin

Arunachal: Man held for duping people of Rs 2.5cr with job promise

Arunachal: Man held for duping people of Rs 2.5cr with job promise

Arunachal: 3 drug peddlers including a woman arrested with heroin

Arunachal: 3 drug peddlers including a woman arrested

Arunachal: Itanagar Capital Police arrests two in robbery case

Arunachal: Itanagar Capital Police arrests two in robbery case

Arunachal: EK Police seized 1200 gm of Heroin worth Rs 2.36 crore

Arunachal: EK Police seized 1200 gm of Heroin worth Rs 2.36 crore

Arunachal: 3 drug peddlers arrested in Bomdila

Arunachal: 3 drug peddlers arrested in Bomdila

Arunachal: Capital Police busts Fake note racket

Arunachal: Capital Police busts Fake note racket

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button