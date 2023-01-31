Arunachal: We are lucky to get a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi, says Pema Khandu

GANGTE- “We are lucky to get a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi. His attachment with the North East and particularly Arunachal Pradesh has ushered in unprecedented development in the last eight years, said Chief Minister Pema Khandu speaking at a public meeting at Gangte in Kra-Daadi district today.

He pointed that until a couple of years ago, Gangte circle headquarter was unconnected by road.

Also Read- Pema Khandu lays foundation stone of Kra-Daadi dist secretariat at Palin

“It was only after Balo Raja became the local legislator of the area and with the blessings of the Prime Minister, we could today reach Gangte travelling by road,” he said.

Khandu assured that all unconnected villages will be connected by road under PMGSY and wherever it is not feasible, roads will be constructed under the state government’s Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Road Network program.

Also Read- Pema Khandu asks BJP workers not to allow ‘money culture’ during elections

Visiting the Gangte view point overlooking Tali circle and the confluence of Kurung and Kumey rivers, the Chief Minster observed that it could be developed into a tourist attraction point. He assured that he will take the matter on priority and urged the local MLA to hire a competent and reputed consultant to design and plan the project. He said, depending only on departmental officials will not suffice.

Referring to the dilapidated and old Pha bridge that connects Gangte circle with Kamle district, Khandu assured funds for construction of a permanent RCC bridge in its place.

Also Read- This is Arunachal- not Kashmir, or Switzerland

He expressed concern over the old and worn out quarters and buildings of the Govt Middle School of Gangte and promised that within next month funds will be sanctioned for creation of new infrastructure.

Earlier in the day, Khandu inaugurated Rai Balo Model village developed under the Chief Minister Adarsh Gram Yojana. He also inaugurated the Circle Office and government quarter besides laying the foundation stone for an inspection bungalow.

Home Minister Bamang Felix, MLAs Balo Raja, Jikke Tako, Chow Zignu Namchoom, and Phurpa Tsering and district administration officials accompanied the Chief Minister.