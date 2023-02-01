ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Soldier saves boy from drowning in Tawang’s Madhuri Lake

Havildar Leki Passang of Arunachal Scouts Battalion saved the boy from drowning at Sangetsar Lake, which is also called the ‘Madhuri lake’

TAWANG-  A six-year-old boy was saved by a soldier from drowning at Sangetsar Lake, popularly known as Madhuri Lake in Tawang on January 28 last, Defence sources said. 

Havildar Leki Passang of Arunachal Scouts Battalion saved the boy from drowning at Sangetsar Lake, which is also called the ‘Madhuri lake’.

Defence sources said, a tourist who witnessed the incident narrated that on January 28, they were enjoying salubrious weather of Sangetsar Lake located in Tawang when the toddler playfully got separated from his parents and slipped inside the ice covered lake where he sank in.

But Lekhi Passang without thinking a second jumped into the icy lake to save the child from drowing. Such selflessness service from a Army person is highly commendable.

Meanwhile, the Indian army has appreciated the efforts of the soldier and yet again bolstered their commitment towards humanitarian service even during peace.

Lekhi Passang hails from Jang, Tawang District. We salute him for his bravery.

