Arunachal: woman drowns in Pare river, NDRF launches search and rescue operation

ITANAGAR- A woman identified as Amak Dolo (29) of Bodo village of Sawa circle of East Kameng district, has reportedly gone missing after her Mahindra Scorpio vehicle skidded of the road and fell into the Pare River in Papum Pare district on 14/07/2021.

Accordingly, same day one team of 12 NDRF moved for incident site with all necessary equipments. Team reached incident site at evening time. After reaching at incident site, team started search and rescue operation with the help of rope and manual search. Team searched approx 200 meters nearby incident site but missing person couldn’t be traced out.

Again on 15/07/2021 early morning NDRF team started search and rescue operation with the help rope and magnet. Team searched approx 500 meters nearby incident site and at suspected places up to 10 KM. downstream but missing woman and vehicle couldn’t be traced out. Due to strong flow of river water, missing female and vehicle may wash away towards dam.

After discussion with district administration, team reached at Pare dam that is downstream to river and searching operation with the help of boats still continue.