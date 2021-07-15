ADVERTISMENT
IMC Mayor Tame Phassang Calls on Union Minister for Law & Justice- Kiren Rijiju

During the meeting, Mayor-IMC briefed the Union Minister on various upcoming developmental projects under IMC and Smart City project in the state capital.

July 15, 2021
NEW DELHI-   Mayor –Itanagar Municipal Corporation(IMC) Tame Phassang called on Union Minister for Law & Justice-  Kiren Rijiju and apprised him of various issues related to  developmental  under Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) and the state as a whole.

During the meeting, Mayor-IMC briefed the Union Minister on various upcoming developmental projects under IMC and Smart City project in the state capital. He also sought possible support from the minister to accomplish all the developmental projects as well as technical support for advance solid waste Management Plants and others.

Appreciating the team IMC headed by Mayor Tame  Phassang for  visiting the national capital  and meeting the official of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) , taking first hand information on various advanced technology to tackle Solid waste, Minister Kiren Rijiju has assured to extend all possible help from center as well as from his side on all-around development of the ICR and state.

Earlier, Mayor also visited the office of the MCD and had a short but fruitful meeting with the Mayor of MCD (East) Shyam Sundar Agarwal.

Among others, Corporator-Ward No. 17 Tarh Achak a, OSD to Mayor Kipa Punung also accompanied the Myaor-IMC.

