Arunachal: State BJP appoints Kaling Moyong as BJP spokesperson,  ABKWW, ABKYW thanks CM Khandu  

PASIGHAT- On the appointment of Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong as State BJP Spokesperson, Adi Baane Kebang Women Wing and Adi Baane Kebang Youth Wing extended thankfulness to state’s Chief Minister, Pema Khandu for trusting on Moyong for the post of BJP spokesperson.

The team of ABKYW led by President Joluk Minung today called on Khandu and extended thankfulness for the appointment of Moyong as BJP Spokesperson. 38th Pasighat East BJP Mandal President, Asar Padun also expressed his joy over the appointment of Moyong as spokesperson. Padun also expressed hope that the appointment of Moyong in new responsibility of the entire state BJP will strengthen the party in 38th Pasighat East.

Meanwhile, ABKWW team led by President, Olen Megu Damin met Lok Sabha MP from Eastern Arunachal Parliamentary Constituency, Tapir Gao today and discussed about the initiative of ABKWW in re-introduction and promotion of traditional shawl of Adi ‘Kuyet’ among modern day Adi society as traditional wears of Adis are gradually fading off.

The Women Wing also requested Gao to take up the matter of recognition of martyrs of Anglo Abor Wars at the central government level. The women group also batted for celebration/observation of Shahid Diwas on 26th January next at Komsing village under Siang district where war memorials of martyrs Matmur Jamoh, Lunrung Tamuk, graveyard of Neil Williamson are built and laid.

The ABKWW also expressed their thankfulness to state’s CM Khandu for appointment of Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong as spokesperson. “We can’t forget the contribution and role of late Opang Moyong, father of Kaling Moyong who had lots of silent contributions from his side. Today Kaling Moyong is heading the way shown by his late father and we believe that the Moyong will contribute more for the development and welfare of the area”, added Olen Megu Damin.