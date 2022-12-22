ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Ziro women police station receives ISO certification

The Seppa women police station is the other women police station in the state to receive similar ISO certification.

December 22, 2022
ZIRO- The Ziro women police station under Lower Subansiri District has become the second women police station in the state to get an ISO certification for its effective functioning and controlling crime against women.

Appreciating the key role of Ziro women police station officer-in-charge Inspector Pansam Mirip in facilitating the achievement of this remarkable feat and bringing laurels to the District, Lower Subansiri SP Dr. Sachin Singhal also congratulated the entire District women police team and urged them to keep up their spirits of professionalism, dedication and devotion in discharging their duties.

Also congratulating the Ziro women police station for achieving this laurel, Apatani Women Association of Ziro (AWAZ) president Hibu Lilly and general secretary Leegang Anya pointed out that the present women police had been established after AWAZ had taken up a molestation case against a young girl in 2016 and written to the CM, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and local MLA Er.Tage Taki pleading for establishment of a women police station in face of rising crimes against women at the district. We are delighted to learn that our women police is doing well and getting recognitions for their good works, they added.

Established in April 2021, the Ziro women police station has augmented better reporting of crime against women, improved legal awareness on various women and child related issues which has led to reduction in women related crimes in the district. The police station boasts of a well-furnished room for the OC, women help desk, record room, child friendly room and CCTNS room, RO drinking water, hygienic

lockup, properly maintained visitor seating area and rest room among others.

