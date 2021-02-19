Arunachal: Wild fire engulfed major portion  of the forest below Old Lungla

TAWANG- Wild fire engulfed major portion of the forest below Old Lungla on February 18. It threatened to spread to human settlement above, but for the timely intervention by jawans of 2 Arunachal Scouts in Lungla.

They doused the forest-fire in time and prevented further damage. Wild fire in Lumla area is a recurrent feature and always causes irreparable damage to rich flora and fauna.

Last year also a large portion of jungle below Sazo village in lungla circle was damaged due to wild fire.

ADC Lungla Tashi Dhondup and other officers, officials and public leaders also rushed to the jungle fire accident site. He appreciated the timely action of Jawans in dousing the fire.