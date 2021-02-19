Varun Dhawan to shoot “Bhediya”  in Arunachal Pradesh

Varun Dhawan will be shooting for Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya with Kriti Sanon in Arunachal Pradesh. In the film, the actor will be seen alongside Kriti Sanon. The two actors will be shooting in Arunachal Pradesh for two and a half month.

The actor is excited to work with the director and was impressed with his last film, Stree. Bhediya is a film in the same genre and, according to news reports, it will see Varun in the role of a monster.

Bhediya’s shoot will go on till May. Reports say that it will be a long schedule as the film will have a good amount of VFX and prosthetics. This is the first time Varun will be seen in a horror film.

Along with Varun and Kriti, Bhediya will also star Abhishek Banerjee in a pivotal role. An official announcement on the project will be made soon. The film will hit theatres later this year.

Bhediya is the third horror film bankrolled by Maddock Films. After Amar Kaushik’s Stree, the makers have Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s Roohi in the same genre.

With these films, Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films is aiming at creating a horror-comedy universe. The production house will also back Mujha, a prequel to Stree after wrapping Bhediya.