ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Two rescued wild animals Fishing Cat and a Python released in D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary

“The releasing back the rescued Fishing Cat and Python in the village surroundings or other forest areas would be risk for the animal as anyone can also hunt/kill it.

Last Updated: September 9, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Two rescued wild animals Fishing Cat and a Python released in D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) Two rescued wild animals, a Fishing Cat and a Python rescued by Kennedy Perme from Namsing Village and Len Tayeng from Borguli Village was handed over to the Range Forest Officer of Borguli Wildlife Range under D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary today and the same was released in the sanctuary today itself.

The rescued Fishing Cat and Python was handed over to the wildlife department by Kennedy Perme from Namsing, a public leader and by Len Tayeng, s/o Makpel Tayeng in the presence of Dodo Perme, Fgd and other staff of the Borguli Wildlife Range.

Arunachal: Alo Libang flags off Two Blood Collection Transport Vans

“The releasing back the rescued Fishing Cat and Python in the village surroundings or other forest areas would be risk for the animal as anyone can also hunt/kill it.

Related Articles

So we decided to get it released in the sanctuary for its safety, as the wildlife sanctuary has better safety avenues for the wildlife”, Perme.

While handing over the rescued wild animals to Chow Konseng Chowpo, Range Forest Officer of Borguli Wildlife Range, Kennedy Perme appealed to everyone for saving and protecting wildlife for better ecological balance for human survival.

Arunachal: Mini-marathon promotes culture and environment at RGU

Meanwhile, Chow Konseng Chowpo, RFO Borguli Wildlife Range of the D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary expressed his thankfulness to team Kennedy Perme and Len Tayeng. “Wildlife is a part & parcel of our human existence so we must save and protect our wildlife.

Today we hardly find people like Perme and youth like Len Tayeng who save wildlife and return it to the department. So, I would like to appeal to everyone to come forward in saving our wildlife”, added Konseng.

While appreciating the good gestures of Kennedy Perme for handing over the Fishing Cat and Len Tayeng for the return of a baby Python, Divisional Forest Officer, D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, Tasang Taga said that such love towards the wild animals from team both of them will go a long way in saving and protecting our wildlife.

Tags
Last Updated: September 9, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Teachers are the backbone of nation: Kaling Moyong

Arunachal: Khandu announces creation of 500 posts to regularize contractual teachers

Arunachal: Khandu announces creation of 500 posts to regularize contractual teachers

Arunachal: Gumsen Lollen takeover as new State President of Kishan Morcha BJP

Arunachal: Gumsen Lollen takeover as new State President of Kishan Morcha BJP

LONGDING-    Longding District Disaster Managcmcnt Authority (DDMA) in collaboration with the 12th BN National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Doimul, conducted a two days Table Top and Mock exercise

Arunachal: Two days table top exercise, mock drill on earthquake scenario held in Longding

Arunachal: DC Tawang felicitates Teachers of Govt Schools

Arunachal: DC Tawang felicitates Teachers of Govt Schools

Arunachal: Creating sustainable entrepreneurs to be focus of SDE Dept- Commissioner

Arunachal: Creating sustainable entrepreneurs to be focus of SDE Dept- Commissioner

Arunachal: APWWS Appreciates Ninong Ering for Introducing the Arunachal Pradesh Monogamy-Election-Eligibility Bill 2023.

Arunachal: APWWS Appreciates Ninong Ering for Introducing the Arunachal Pradesh Monogamy-Election-Eligibility Bill 2023.

Arunachal: MoS Dr Subhash Sarkar Visits Pasighat

Arunachal: MoS Dr Subhash Sarkar Visits Pasighat

Arunachal: APWWS observing International Literacy Week

Arunachal: APWWS observing International Literacy Week

Arunachal: 700 beneficiaries selected under ANBY at Lower Subansiri DLMIC meet

Arunachal: 700 beneficiaries selected under ANBY at Lower Subansiri DLMIC meet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button