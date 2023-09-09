Arunachal: Two rescued wild animals Fishing Cat and a Python released in D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) Two rescued wild animals, a Fishing Cat and a Python rescued by Kennedy Perme from Namsing Village and Len Tayeng from Borguli Village was handed over to the Range Forest Officer of Borguli Wildlife Range under D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary today and the same was released in the sanctuary today itself.

The rescued Fishing Cat and Python was handed over to the wildlife department by Kennedy Perme from Namsing, a public leader and by Len Tayeng, s/o Makpel Tayeng in the presence of Dodo Perme, Fgd and other staff of the Borguli Wildlife Range.

“The releasing back the rescued Fishing Cat and Python in the village surroundings or other forest areas would be risk for the animal as anyone can also hunt/kill it.

So we decided to get it released in the sanctuary for its safety, as the wildlife sanctuary has better safety avenues for the wildlife”, Perme.

While handing over the rescued wild animals to Chow Konseng Chowpo, Range Forest Officer of Borguli Wildlife Range, Kennedy Perme appealed to everyone for saving and protecting wildlife for better ecological balance for human survival.

Meanwhile, Chow Konseng Chowpo, RFO Borguli Wildlife Range of the D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary expressed his thankfulness to team Kennedy Perme and Len Tayeng. “Wildlife is a part & parcel of our human existence so we must save and protect our wildlife.

Today we hardly find people like Perme and youth like Len Tayeng who save wildlife and return it to the department. So, I would like to appeal to everyone to come forward in saving our wildlife”, added Konseng.

While appreciating the good gestures of Kennedy Perme for handing over the Fishing Cat and Len Tayeng for the return of a baby Python, Divisional Forest Officer, D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, Tasang Taga said that such love towards the wild animals from team both of them will go a long way in saving and protecting our wildlife.