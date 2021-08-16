Arunachal: Training programme on masonry and Plumber Skills at Bomba village concludes 

ADVERTISEMENT

BOMBA(Tawang)- Valedictory Function of week long training programme on masonry and Plumber Skills was held at Bomba village Community Hall today. The training was imparted to 90 Trainees from Bomba and other surrounding villages. It was inaugurated on 9th August 2021 by ZPM Tawang Tsering Dorjee.

Today in its valedictory function Deputy Commander, Tawang Brigade Colonel Ashith Appanna graced the function as Chief Guest in presence of Yuva Arunachal President Tseten Chombay, Gaon Bura Bomba Village Dorjee Tsering, Yuva officials, Master Trainers and villagers. Col. Appanna distributed the Training completion certificates to all the Trainees.

He spoke in length to avail the opportunities in various fields created by government. Tseten Chombay also divulged information about various flagship programmes launched by state government and central govt. He appreciated the Trainees for availing the skill training programs which will encourage many unemployed youths and villagers to look out for self sustainable livelihoods.

The Skill development Training was organised by NGO Yuva Arunachal in collaboration with PHED Tawang and has been Sponsored by Deptt. of SD&E Government of Arunachal Pradesh Under Jal Jeevan Mission, Har Ghar Jal.