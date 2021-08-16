Arunachal: CS Naresh Kumar visits Film and Television Institute at Jollang

ADVERTISEMENT

NAHARLAGUN– Chief secretary Naresh Kumar visited Film and Television Institute at Jollang Rakap this afternoon.

Naresh Kumar accompanied by S. Sourabh, special secretary Education and Information Technology visited under construction Film and Television Institute Jollang Rakap to review its pace and progress of its construction.

Talking to executing agency CPWD and its constructor Kumar enquired about sources of bulk need of water electricity (power supply) to the Institute.

In his reply the executive engineer CPWD Dr. Prasun Paul said that all the required correspondence s have been made to other state agencies for their help in taping water and electricity connection. He also told that more than 50% construction has been made in terms of infrastructure.

Kumar suggested to give the complex with modern look with avenue plantation of Nahar saplings and foot path be made of lightening system.

At last, he also suggested that all buildings should be given with same tiles by maintaining uniformity in look and completion.

“The Film city along with Hollongi airport need to be inaugrated by August 2022” he said

On way to Film city, Chief secretary visited Jollang primary school and interacted with locals that a centrally located place may be identified where all children from the area can study with required facilities. The locals, GBs, government officers and parents received Shri Kumar.

The DIPR and photographic officer from IPR accompanied the chief secretary.